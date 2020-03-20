European markets account for about 32%, North and Latin America together make up about 35%, and Asia and the rest of the world account for 33% of Automatic Lubrication Systems Market

This report studies the Automatic Lubrication Systems market, an automatic lubrication system (ALS), often referred to as a centralized lubrication system, and is a system that delivers controlled amounts of lubricant to multiple locations on a machine while the machine is operating. Even though these systems are usually fully automated, a system that requires a manual pump or button activation is still identified as a centralized lubrication system.

Automatic or centralized lubrication systems provide precise amounts of lubricants oil or grease to moving parts, notably bearings, to minimize friction and wear. These systems are increasingly seen as mission-critical products aimed at improving the productivity, reliability, energy efficiency, environmental compliance and maintenance of vehicles and industrial machinery. Automatic lubrication systems include pumps, reservoirs, valves, pipes, metering system, connectors and controllers. Tools and equipment include grease guns, reels, meters, pumps and fluid drain systems. Design and installation services are playing a more important role than before.

The market trend is to move from manual solutions to automatic and centralized lubrication systems, this drives market growth above the underlying market growth. Large industrial processing equipment in the cement, mining and mineral processing, steel and paper industries accounts for almost 50% of global demand, while vehicles agricultural, mobile mining and construction, trucks and trailers and industrial machines, such as machine tools and printing machines, each account for around 25% of the market.

By region, European markets account for about 32%, North and Latin America together make up about 35%, and Asia and the rest of the world account for 33%.

The global automatic lubrication market was relatively unchanged, with some industries like mining reducing in size. Some encouraging increase like renewable and also in heavy industries.

The global Automatic Lubrication Systems market is valued at 680 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2025.

Global Automatic Lubrication Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 113 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Automatic Lubrication Systems industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Automatic Lubrication Systems market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

SKF

Graco

Timken

BEKA

Andantex

Cenlub Systems

Bijur delimon

Groeneveld Group

Lubecore

Lubrite Industries

Oil-Rite

Pricol

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Automatic grease lubrication system

Automatic oil lubrication system

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Construction Machinery

Transportation/Vehicles

Industrial & Manufacturing Equipments

Maintenance market

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

