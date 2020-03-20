Feed and Aquafeed Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Feed and Aquafeed Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Animal feed is food given to domestic animals(including chickens, turkeys, cows, pigs, sheep, and fish and etc.) in the course of animal husbandry.

Animal food, which includes feed ingredients, mixed feed, medicated feed, and Pet food, including dry and canned food and pet treats, is considered to be animal feed.

A feed ingredient is a component part or constituent or any combination/mixture added to and comprising the feed. Feed ingredients might include grains, milling byproducts, vitamins, minerals, fats/oils, and other nutritional and energy sources. Feed ingredients can also include substances that are intended to affect the characteristics or properties of animal feed such as enzymes, processing aids, anticaking agents, and stabilizers.

Drugs may be added to some animal feeds to prevent or treat diseases, or to improve animal growth and productivity.

Aquafeed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients.

Asia, especially China, is the largest producer and consumer of Feed and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in domestic animal breeding industry. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

The Feed industry is highly dispersion; there are more than one hundred manufacturers (production 20 K MT grade) in the world, the top 17 manufacturer’s sales account only about 18% of global.

Looking at global livestock species in 2016, poultry held its position as industry leader with a 42% of the feed market at 30 million tons. Pigs saw the largest percentage of growth, with nearly 4 percent increase.

Corn and soybean meal are the standard feed ingredients globally, Raw materials account for 80 to 90 percent of feed millers’ costs, so rising costs are influencing company strategies.

The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in worldwide.

According to this study, over the next five years the Feed and Aquafeed market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 572400 million by 2024, from US$ 508300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Feed and Aquafeed business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Feed and Aquafeed market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Feed and Aquafeed value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Premix

Complete Feed

Concentrated Feed

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry

Ruminant

Pig

Aqua

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CP Group

Cargill

New Hope Group

Purina Animal Nutrition

Wen’s Food Group

Nutreco

Tyson Foods

BRF

ForFarmers

Twins Group

East Hope Group

JA Zen-Noh

Haid Group

NACF

Tongwei Group

Alltech

TRS

Yuetai Group

BioMar

Evergreen Feed

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Feed and Aquafeed consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Feed and Aquafeed market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Feed and Aquafeed manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Feed and Aquafeed with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Feed and Aquafeed submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Feed and Aquafeed by Players

Chapter Four: Feed and Aquafeed by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Feed and Aquafeed Market Forecast

