Flexible Batteries Market By Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2026

The research report titled Global Flexible Batteries Market Research Report 2019 market size and forecast and overview on current market trends

The new research from Global QYResearch on Flexible Batteries Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A flexible battery comprises a cell stack composed of multiple unit cells and an external casing for sealing the cell stack. Each of the multiple unit cells is composed of a positive electrode, a negative electrode, and an electrolyte layer positioned between the negative electrode and the positive electrode.

Flexible batteries are stretchable, bendable, and lightweight in nature and easy to use in intricate products with limited internal space. These batteries are widely used in wearable electronic devices such as smart glasses, smart watches, fitness bands, smart video/photo devices, and smart textiles, due to their characteristics. As the flexibility feature enables the battery to be folded, rolled, cut, and adapted to complement any shape of the product, the demand for flexible batteries is expected to increase in electronic applications in the near future. IoT devices are likely to require battery attributes such as re-chargeability with high-storage capacity and wireless connection to external power supplies in the near future.

The global Flexible Batteries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Flexible Batteries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Batteries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Blue Spark Technology

Brightvolt

Enfucell

LG Chem

NEC Energy Solutions

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

ST Microelectronics

Ultralife Corporation Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Laminar Lithium Polymer Batteries

Thin Film Batteries & Printed Batteries

Flexible Zinc–carbon Batteries

Advanced Lithium-ion Batteries Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Health Care

Smart Packaging

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flexible Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Batteries

1.2 Flexible Batteries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Batteries Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Laminar Lithium Polymer Batteries

1.2.3 Thin Film Batteries & Printed Batteries

1.2.4 Flexible Zinc-carbon Batteries

1.2.5 Advanced Lithium-ion Batteries

1.3 Flexible Batteries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flexible Batteries Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Health Care

1.3.4 Smart Packaging

1.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Flexible Batteries Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Flexible Batteries Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Flexible Batteries Market Size

1.5.1 Global Flexible Batteries Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Flexible Batteries Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flexible Batteries Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible Batteries Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flexible Batteries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flexible Batteries Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flexible Batteries Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flexible Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flexible Batteries Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flexible Batteries Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flexible Batteries Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Flexible Batteries Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Flexible Batteries Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Flexible Batteries Production

3.4.1 North America Flexible Batteries Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Flexible Batteries Production

3.5.1 Europe Flexible Batteries Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Flexible Batteries Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Flexible Batteries Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Flexible Batteries Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Flexible Batteries Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Flexible Batteries Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Flexible Batteries Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Flexible Batteries Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Flexible Batteries Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Flexible Batteries Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Flexible Batteries Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Batteries Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Flexible Batteries Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Flexible Batteries Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Flexible Batteries Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Flexible Batteries Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Flexible Batteries Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Flexible Batteries Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible Batteries Business

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Apple Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Blue Spark Technology

7.2.1 Blue Spark Technology Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Blue Spark Technology Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Brightvolt

7.3.1 Brightvolt Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Brightvolt Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Enfucell

7.4.1 Enfucell Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Enfucell Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NEC Energy Solutions

7.6.1 NEC Energy Solutions Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NEC Energy Solutions Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic Corporation

7.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Corporation Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Samsung SDI

7.8.1 Samsung SDI Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Samsung SDI Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ST Microelectronics

7.9.1 ST Microelectronics Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ST Microelectronics Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ultralife Corporation

7.10.1 Ultralife Corporation Flexible Batteries Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Flexible Batteries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ultralife Corporation Flexible Batteries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Flexible Batteries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flexible Batteries Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flexible Batteries

8.4 Flexible Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

