Flour Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

— Flour is a powder obtained by crushing grain. Flour is used as a major ingredient in various food types and also in bakery items such as in cakes, breads, pastry, and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Flour in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The research report predicts Europe to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for bread and bakery products and the awareness regarding gluten free food items are driving the growth in this region.

The worldwide market for Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ardent Mills

General Mills

Cargill

Associated British Foods (ABF)

Goodman Fielder

King Arthur Flour

ConAgra

Hodgson Mill

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wheat Flour

Corn Flour

soybean Flour

Rice Flour

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bread & Bakery Products

Noodles & Pasta

Crackers & Biscuits

Animal Feed

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flour Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wheat Flour

1.2.2 Corn Flour

1.2.3 soybean Flour

1.2.4 Rice Flour

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bread & Bakery Products

1.3.2 Noodles & Pasta

1.3.3 Crackers & Biscuits

1.3.4 Animal Feed

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flour Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ardent Mills

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flour Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ardent Mills Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 General Mills

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Flour Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 General Mills Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cargill

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Flour Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cargill Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Associated British Foods (ABF)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Flour Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Associated British Foods (ABF) Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

