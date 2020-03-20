Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2016 – 2024

Food ingredients sterilization equipment is used to sterile the food ingredients. There are different processes through which food ingredients are processed such as heat, moisture, radiation etc. in order to reduce or destroy the micro-organisms present in food ingredients. Increasing demand for and increasing demand for processed and packaged food from last few decades has led to increasing in demand of food ingredients in global food and beverage industry. In addition, the demand for food ingredients sterilization also rising to increase shelf life of treated food ingredients. Growing demand for spices, herbs, meat, poultry, cereals, pulses etc. in the food industry is expected to drive the growth of food ingredients sterilization in developing regions. In terms of value, it is expected that North America accounts for the majority of share in global food ingredients sterilization market and Asia-Pacific is expected as the fastest growing market.

Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers influencing the demand for food ingredients sterilization the global market are driven by the food safety and health protection. Proper sterilization of food keeps the food products safe and also increases the potential of food manufacturers to deliver quality food with extended shelf life. On the other side, the increasing trend of packaged and prepared food in developing region has led to increasing in demand for food sterilization among food manufacturers as it adds significant shelf life to food ingredients and keeps the packaged food safe for the longer period of time. Demand for food ingredients sterilization also increasing in the global market due to stringent food safety norms of government regarding the use of sterilization equipment in food and beverage industry. In near future, the demand for food ingredients sterilization is expected to create better opportunities in food industry as advancement in sterilization technology and development of new sterilization products is creating opportunities for the food manufacturers to develop new food products to meet growing demand of consumers.

Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Market Segment

Food ingredients sterilization segment have been segmented on the basis of ingredients and sterilization method. Market segment by ingredients, it includes spices, herb’s and seasonings, dried fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, seafood, dairy ingredients, cereals and pulses, tea blends and nuts. Market segmentation, on the basis of sterilization method, its market is segmented by heat, moisture, radiation and others. Further, on analyzing the demand for food ingredients sterilization market, it assessed that the demand for food ingredients sterilization equipment is expected to increase in spices, herbs and seasonings as they have wide application in food processing industry. On the other side, food ingredients sterilization by heat is expected to account largest share in the global market followed by radiation method. Moreover, the regulations of government regarding food safety and health concern led to support the growth of food ingredients sterilization equipment in the global food industry.

Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Regional segment

On the basis of regional segment, food ingredients sterilization market is segmented into five regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Japan and the Middle East and Africa. On analyzing the demand for food ingredients sterilization market, it is expected that North America and Europe accounts for the largest market share in the global food ingredients sterilization market in terms of value. Moreover, demand for food ingredients sterilization is also expected to increase in Asia-Pacific & Japan in near future due to an increasing number of food manufacturing plants in the region.

Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Key players

Some of the key players in food ingredients sterilization market are Sterigenics International LLC, Croll Reynolds, Balchem Corporation, Global Sterilization and Fumigation, Wenda Ingredients, Namah Steam Sterilization, Napasol AG, Cosmed Group, Safe Spice and ATTEC Food Technology among others.