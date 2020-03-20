Global Biobanks Market 2024 Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecasted Report

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Biobanks” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global biobanks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Download Sample Copy of Biobanks Market @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1365

Biobanks are biorepository that accepts, processes, stores and distributes biospecimens and associated data for use in research to improve understanding of health & disease and clinical care. It covers collections of plant and animal, including human specimens. There has been a tremendous shift in bio-banking over the past 30 years. It started with small, predominantly university-based repositories that were developed to cater the research needs of specific projects. Thereafter, evolved institutional and government supported repositories, commercial (for-profit) biorepositories, population based biobanks and most recently, virtual biobanks. Population-wide biobanks is one of the most commonly found biobanks around the globe. It has been developed in several developed countries such as U.S, Canada, Singapore, Japan and many other countries. These population wide biobanks have been created in order to collect, analyze, store phenotypic and genetic information on representative samples of their source populations

The samples from biobanks are used for various purposes such as research, therapeutics, clinical trials, and drug development. Factors such as increase in genomic research activities for studying diseases in order to better understand the causes and mechanism of human diseases is a major factor driving the market growth. Also, growing incidence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing demand for cost effective drug to augment the market growth. Furthermore, growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns is also boosting the market growth. High cost to maintain biobanks and lack of adequate legislative structures and governance frameworks that regulate the use and development of biobanks are some of the restraints that hinders the market growth. Developing biobanks through partnership with high income countries will help to expand the biobank market in near future.

Geographically, North America and Europe has the largest market share in bio-banking market respectively These regions have a large number of biobank owing to its plan to establish national genomics research programs. Also, there is huge investment and support from Government and Private Institutes for regenerative medicine research that facilitates growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Huge population base and shifting focus towards development of healthcare infrastructure and growing pharmaceuticals & life sciences companies in emerging countries like China, India and other South East Asian countries can lead Asia Pacific region, to grow at a faster rate. Furthermore many cash-rich established biobank institute, prominently in developed countries are increasingly focused on emerging countries of Asia Pacific to increase its market presence.

Buy Biobanks Market Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1365

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biobanks market such as, Tecan AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Taylor-Wharton International LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc, BioLife Solutions, Inc, BioCision and LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.