Global Business Travel Insurance Market Projection, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Business Travel Insurance Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Business Travel Insurance Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Business Travel Insurance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Business Travel Insurance market are increasing popularity due to international trade and increasing need to maintain relations with client. Moreover, rise in incidence of loss of luggage due to increase in tourist arrivals is a major driver which propelling the growth of the market.

The major limiting factor of global business travel insurance market is lack of awareness among individual associated to business travel insurance and stringent government regulation regarding insurance. Business travel Insurance is a type of insurance which is intended for people who travel internationally for business purpose. Business travelers have a different set of concerns when buying travel insurance and should select a plan that fits their needs and their company’s needs accordingly. People travelling abroad to attend a conference, visit customers or suppliers or discuss business relations with offices overseas won’t want travel mishaps to interface with important business engagements.

Moreover, it provides benefits such as risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for the accident or illness, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation and loss of passport & other travel document. The trend recently engage in Business Travel Insurance is rising global economic order & trade practices which enhancing the market. The regional analysis of Global Business Travel Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Allianz SE

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel safe Insurance

USI Insurance Services LLC

MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc.

American International Group

AXA Group

Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd.

Chubb Ltd.

