Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber in Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber in Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/589141

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray

Hexcel

Cytec Solvey Group

SGL

DOWAKSA

Hyosung Corporation

Formosa Plastic

Zoltek

Axon

Plasan Carbon Composites

GURIT

Rivers Carbon Technologies

Sigmatex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheet Molding Compound

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Prepreg

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber in Automotive

1.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sheet Molding Compound

1.2.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

1.2.4 Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

1.2.5 Prepreg

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Size

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production

3.5.1 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber in Automotive Business

7.1 Toray

7.1.1 Toray Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toray Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexcel

7.2.1 Hexcel Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cytec Solvey Group

7.3.1 Cytec Solvey Group Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cytec Solvey Group Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SGL

7.4.1 SGL Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SGL Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DOWAKSA

7.5.1 DOWAKSA Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DOWAKSA Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hyosung Corporation

7.6.1 Hyosung Corporation Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hyosung Corporation Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Formosa Plastic

7.7.1 Formosa Plastic Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Formosa Plastic Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Zoltek

7.8.1 Zoltek Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Zoltek Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Axon

7.9.1 Axon Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Axon Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Plasan Carbon Composites

7.10.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GURIT

7.12 Rivers Carbon Technologies

7.13 Sigmatex

8 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber in Automotive

8.4 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Distributors List

9.3 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Forecast

11.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/589141

About Us

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,

E182AN, United Kingdom

Call: +44 20 3286 1546