Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind, and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78%.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand for downstream applications. These two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim, and heavy denim. Each type has a specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The global Denim market is valued at 12700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

Global Denim Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 89 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Denim industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Denim market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

cALIK DENIM

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Jiangyin Chulong

Bafang Fabric

Haitian Textile

Advance Denim

KG Denim

Shunfeng Textile

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

