Global Digital Payment Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Payment Market is accounted for $34.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $168.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smartphones & e-commerce applications and the changing consumer trend are propelling the market growth. However the chances of frauds in transactions are restraining the market.

A digital payment is a mode of payments that are carried out using digitally electronic gadgets such as smartphones, tablets and computers etc to purchase good s and services. The digital payments are different from physical cash or cheques and operate directly from bank accounts & servers. This type of payments is considered safe and reliable as they does not have chance of physical damage or theft and can be used from wherever possible easily with all the required updates. In recent days, governments are framing necessary rules and regulations to completely adopt digital payments due to its accountability.

By means of payment, the contact less payment systems are type of payments that does not require the phone number of the personnel but is rather depended upon other sources like smartcards, debit & credit cards and other wallet cards that make use of near field communication or radio-frequency identification (RFID) to make safe & secure payments. The sources are basically equipped with embedded chip and antenna that help in carry the transactions.

Among geography, North America is expected to have a huge growth rate due to the maximum adoption of mobile commerce and internet. In addition the presence of various key digital payment vendors enhance the market by increasing the usability and interests among the common people.

Some of the key players in the Digital Payment market are Google LLC., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Visa Inc., First Data, Paypal, Worldpay, Wirecard, Fiserv, Chetu, Total System Services (TSYS), Novatti, ACI Worldwide, Global Payments, Bluesnap, Paysafe, Worldline, Wex and Six Payment Services.

Browse The report: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-digital-payment-market-to-touch-16865-billion-mark-at-a-cagr-of-192-by-2026-market-research-report-2019-2018-12-14