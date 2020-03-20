Global E-Commerce Market 2024 Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecasted Report 2024 | Amazon, Jingdong, eBay, Rakuten, B2W Companhia Digital

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “E-Commerce” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global e-commerce market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

US-based ecommerce player Etsy has launched handcrafted goods in India

July 2018, New York-based online marketplace for handcrafted goods Etsy has launched in India. The India team, based in Delhi, aimed to help local entrepreneurs sell their unique and handcrafted goods with across the world.

Walmart acquired Flipkart, world’s largest ecommerce deal

May 2018, US retail giant Walmart Inc. picked up a 77% stake in India’s largest online retailer Flipkart. It is the country’s largest acquisition and the world’s biggest purchase of an ecommerce company. The Flipkart brand will remain distinct from that of Walmart, the companies said in a pressrelease.

Increasing the usage of internet drives the growth of E-commerce Market

Factors driving the growth of e-commerce market includes decreasing cost of communication, infrastructure, and other related cost, and also, the use of e-commerce that helps in speeding up in the transactions by removing many unwanted intermediaries. Furthermore, customer interaction, customer interaction and marketing forces boost the e-commerce market. In addition to this, women preferring online shopping and augmented impact of social networking on the society is fueling the growth of this market. Increasing internet penetration, better economic performance, rise in digital literacy, and increase in awareness about the benefits of online trading are some of the factors that are increasing the market growth.

Shopping websites permits the consumers to create multiple payment options with the help of debit and credit cards, net banking, electronic wallets, cash on delivery and crypto currency that provides convenience to users for the payment of the products. It also helps in tracking the consumer’s loyalty, as several e-commerce companies are introducing various incentives such as free shipping to customers, free exchange and return policies to grow their brand proposal and this results in the growth of e-commerce market. One of the latest trend observed in the e-commerce market is social media advertising. This not only allows advertisers to use display banner but also sponsor the content to attract the consumers. However on the flip side, mechanical failures and delay in supply chain can cause unpredictable effects on the total processes and this factors hamper the growth of e-commerce market.

North America is the largest region in E-commerce market

North America is the largest region in E-commerce market followed by Asia Pacific. In North America the growth of this market is due to high-speed internet facilities joint couled with the well-established supply chain for goods delivery, protected internet transactions and growing consumer awareness regarding the e-commerce market. Factors such as growing mobile internet usage, increasing internet penetration, increase in awareness about the benefits of online trading and trend to adopt Western culture is driving the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region.

The major key players in E-commerce Market are Amazon, Inc., Jingdong, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc., Rakuten, Inc., B2W Companhia Digital, Zalando, Groupon, Walmart and Priceline.

