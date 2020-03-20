Global Enterprise Application Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

The latest report from the Bizwit Research on the global Enterprise Application market provides key actionable insights into the Enterprise Application market. The report on the global Enterprise Application market states that the market is estimated to value US$ 140.83 billion at the end of 2016 and is projected to record steady growth rate of 9.21% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ xx billion by 2025. The various factors affecting the projected market trends are discussed in detail along with its analysis in the global Enterprise Application market report.

The major factors driving the Enterprise Application market growth are growing requirements for access to data in real-time, up-and-coming concepts such as BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices) and increasing adoption of both mobile and cloud-based applications. Additionally, organizations are progressively adopting customer-oriented approach reason being the better efficiency and productivity of an enterprise.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Microsoft Corp., QAD Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IFS AB, SAP SE, Oracle, Epicor Software Corp., and Infor. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

The global Enterprise Application market report includes the various segmentations of the market. Each sub-segment within the report has been discussed in detail and its analysis and forecast has been provided in the global Enterprise Application market report.

In terms of solutions, the global Enterprise Application market is segmented into:

Content Management Systems

Enterprise Resource Planning

Business Intelligence

Supply Chain Management

Business Process Management

Others

By type of Deployment Model, the Enterprise Application market is segmented into the following:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

In terms of verticals, the global Enterprise Application market is segmented into:

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurances (BFSI)

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Government

Others

