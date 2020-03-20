Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Borealis

Mitsui Chemicals

BASF

JSP Corporation

Sekisui Voltek

Pregis

Sonoco

DS Smith

NMC SA

Zotefoams

Toray Industries

Braskem

Sumitomo Chemical

Sohner Plastics

Furukawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-Density XPP Foam

High-Density XPP Foam

Segment by Application

Automotive

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam

1.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low-Density XPP Foam

1.2.3 High-Density XPP Foam

1.3 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Segment by Application

1.3.1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Size

1.5.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production

3.4.1 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production

3.5.1 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Business

7.1 Borealis

7.1.1 Borealis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Borealis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsui Chemicals

7.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JSP Corporation

7.4.1 JSP Corporation Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JSP Corporation Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sekisui Voltek

7.5.1 Sekisui Voltek Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sekisui Voltek Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pregis

7.6.1 Pregis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pregis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sonoco

7.7.1 Sonoco Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sonoco Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DS Smith

7.8.1 DS Smith Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DS Smith Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NMC SA

7.9.1 NMC SA Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NMC SA Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zotefoams

7.10.1 Zotefoams Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zotefoams Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Toray Industries

7.12 Braskem

7.13 Sumitomo Chemical

7.14 Sohner Plastics

7.15 Furukawa Electric

8 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam

8.4 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Distributors List

9.3 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Forecast

11.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

