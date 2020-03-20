Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Borealis
Mitsui Chemicals
BASF
JSP Corporation
Sekisui Voltek
Pregis
Sonoco
DS Smith
NMC SA
Zotefoams
Toray Industries
Braskem
Sumitomo Chemical
Sohner Plastics
Furukawa Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low-Density XPP Foam
High-Density XPP Foam
Segment by Application
Automotive
Packaging
Building & Construction
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam
1.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Low-Density XPP Foam
1.2.3 High-Density XPP Foam
1.3 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Segment by Application
1.3.1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Size
1.5.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production
3.4.1 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production
3.5.1 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Business
7.1 Borealis
7.1.1 Borealis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Borealis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Mitsui Chemicals
7.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 BASF
7.3.1 BASF Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 BASF Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 JSP Corporation
7.4.1 JSP Corporation Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 JSP Corporation Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Sekisui Voltek
7.5.1 Sekisui Voltek Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Sekisui Voltek Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Pregis
7.6.1 Pregis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Pregis Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Sonoco
7.7.1 Sonoco Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Sonoco Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 DS Smith
7.8.1 DS Smith Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 DS Smith Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 NMC SA
7.9.1 NMC SA Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 NMC SA Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Zotefoams
7.10.1 Zotefoams Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Zotefoams Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Toray Industries
7.12 Braskem
7.13 Sumitomo Chemical
7.14 Sohner Plastics
7.15 Furukawa Electric
8 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam
8.4 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Distributors List
9.3 Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Forecast
11.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
