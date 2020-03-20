Global Fitness Equipment Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Companies

The latest report from the Bizwit Research on the global Fitness Equipment market provides key actionable insights into the Fitness Equipment market. The report on the global Fitness Equipment market states that the market is estimated to value US$ 9.01 billion at the end of 2016 and is projected to record steady growth rate of 6.12% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ xx billion by 2025. The various factors affecting the projected market trends are discussed in detail along with its analysis in the global Fitness Equipment market report.

The major factors driving the growth are rising understanding about the significance of fitness and health, government schemes for supporting better health, escalating youth population and growing obese population.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Precor, Fitness World, Cybex, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, NordicTrack, Technogym, and ProForm. Acquisitions and effective mergers, new product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

The global Fitness Equipment market report includes the various segmentations of the market. Each sub-segment within the report has been discussed in detail and its analysis and forecast has been provided in the global Fitness Equipment market report.

In terms of Types, the global Fitness Equipment market is segmented into:

Strength Training Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Other Equipment

By type of End-User, the Fitness Equipment market is segmented into the following:

Health Clubs

Home Consumers

Others

