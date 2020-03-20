Global Gasoline Direct Injection (Gdi) System Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market (by engine type (I3, I4, V6, V8, and Others), GDI support technologies (gasoline particulate filter, and gasoline turbocharger), vehicle type (passenger, and commercial), sale channel (OEM’s, and aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System growth factors.

The forecast Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System is a form of fuel injection. Gasoline direct injection system is highly pressurized gasoline and this system is used in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines of vehicles. The highly pressurized gasoline is injected through a common rail fuel line into the combustion chamber of each cylinder of the engine. High pressure is used to inject fuel into the combustion chamber directly, where Multipoint fuel injection (MPFI) injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder that requires low pressure. The results of the GDI system are increased power, fuel efficiency, and ultra-lean-burn of fuel.

The gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to advantages such as engine downsizing, improved engine performance, thermal efficiency, and increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol. Furthermore, high fuel efficiency, turbocharging, and the significant reduction in emission and the stringent emission standards are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. Moreover, advancement of turbo GDI systems, development of GDI systems in upcoming hybrid vehicles to improve propulsion, and adoption of newer emission standards in various countries are expected to provide a beneficial opportunity for the GDI systems market. However, as compared with port fuel Injection high cost of Gasoline Direct Injection hampers the growth of the GDI system.

Based on the region, the North America region is the largest dominating region of the gasoline direct injection market. Stringent regulations enforced by the government about vehicular emission control are supplementing the market growth. The increasing usage of automobiles and increasing disposable income are the factors driving the market’s growth prospects in the North America region during the next few years. According to the International Air Agency, around 6.5 million deaths occur each year due to poor air quality. In addition, European Union directives and related legislation bound the number of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in Europe.

Market Segmentation by Engine Type, GDI Support Technologies, Vehicle Type, And Sale Channel

The report on global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market covers segments such as engine type, GDI support technologies, vehicle type, and sale channel. On the basis of engine type, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into i3, i4, v6, v8, and others. On the basis of GDI support technologies, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into gasoline particulate filter (GPF), and gasoline turbocharger. On the basis of vehicle type, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into passenger, and commercial. On the basis of sale channel, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into OEM’S and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market such as Continental AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanadyne, Keihin Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Renesas Electronics Corporation., and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

