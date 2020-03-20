Global Medical Electrodes Market Competitive landscaping and Developments 2025

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.

At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 37% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 33% in 2015), China (Revenue market share about 8% in 2015) and Japan (Revenue market share about 7% in 2015) . This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices. In the US, the apparent disconnect between discretionary spending and demand for healthcare has protected the medical device market.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Medical Electrodes starch will increase.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Electrodes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Electrodes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Electrodes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Electrodes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Ambu

Covidien-Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

GSI Technologies

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Eschmann Equipment

Graphic Controls

Tianrun Medical

B. Braun

Kirwan Surgical

Utah Medical

ZOLL Medical

Shining Health Care

Bovie Medical

Rhythmlink International

Ardiem Medical

Integer (Greatbatch Medical)

Market size by Product

Disposable

Reusable

Market size by End User

Diagnostic Electrodes

Therapeutic Electrodes

Other Electrodes

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

