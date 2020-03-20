Global Power Sunroof Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Power Sunroof Market (by vehicle type (passenger, commercial), windshield type (fabric type, glass type)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Power Sunroof. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Power Sunroof cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Power Sunroof growth factors.

The forecast Power Sunroof Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Power Sunroof on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global power sunroof market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The power sunroof is a moveable window that has an opening on the top of a car roof. Power sunroof allows light or fresh air to enter into the car and prevents the noise of the wind. These sunroofs come fitted with electrical circuits. Based on the type of car, Sunroofs are either manually operated or can be motor driven. They come in different shapes, sizes, and styles. The sunroof makes the car more illuminated with the brightness during the day. Normally, a power sunroof control is located either directly on the vehicle dashboard or on the center console. Power sunroofs are only available with premium segment cars so many car owners desire to have power sunroof in their vehicle.

Increasing demand for premium segment vehicle with a growing car production is driving the growth of power sunroof market. The changing lifestyle of consumers and rising spending power among consumers are boosting the growth of the power sunroof market. Additionally, the growing production of modified sunroof tracks is a major trend increasing the demand of the global automotive sunroof market. Hence, owing to the rise in population leading to an increase in the production of vehicles so, the demand for sunroofs will eventually increase. In addition, innovations in glass technology driving the growth of the power sunroof market. However, in low segment vehicles, low penetration of power sunroof may hamper the growth of the power sunroof market. Moreover, increasing demand for the solar sunroof in electric vehicles is increasing the consumer preference for the use of alternative fuel vehicles that are providing the beneficial opportunity for power sunroof market.

Among the geographies, Europe held the leading market share in the power sunroof market. Europe dominates the power sunroof market owing to growing sales in the high-end luxury cars segment followed by North America. Furthermore, increasing installation of power sunroof in vehicles such as sedan/hatchbacks and SUVs has boosted the demand for power sunroof in the Asia Pacific region. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in economies such as Japan and South Korea Asia-Pacific is expected to see significant growth, as there is the large demand for production of automobiles.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type and Windshield Type

The report on global power sunroof market covers segments such as vehicle type and windshield type. On the basis of vehicle type, the global power sunroof market is categorized into passenger, and commercial. On the basis of windshield type, the global power sunroof market is categorized into fabric type, and glass type.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global power sunroof market such as Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, BOS, Yachiyo Industry, Automotive Sunroof Company, Johnan Manufacturing, and CIE Automotive.

