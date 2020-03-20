Global Printed Labels Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Printed Labels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Printed Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printed Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison

Coveris

CCL Industries

Adestor

UPM Raflatac

Schades

Constantia Flexibles

Lintec Corporation

Fuji Seal International

PMC Label Materials

Thai KK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Glued Labels

Pressure Sensitive

Shrink Sleeves

Stretch Sleeves

Pre-Gummed

In-Mould Labels

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Printed Labels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Printed Labels

1.2 Printed Labels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Labels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wet Glued Labels

1.2.3 Pressure Sensitive

1.2.4 Shrink Sleeves

1.2.5 Stretch Sleeves

1.2.6 Pre-Gummed

1.2.7 In-Mould Labels

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Printed Labels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Printed Labels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Industrial

1.4 Global Printed Labels Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Printed Labels Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Printed Labels Market Size

1.5.1 Global Printed Labels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Printed Labels Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Printed Labels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Printed Labels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Printed Labels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Printed Labels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Printed Labels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Printed Labels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Printed Labels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Printed Labels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Printed Labels Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Printed Labels Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Printed Labels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Printed Labels Production

3.4.1 North America Printed Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Printed Labels Production

3.5.1 Europe Printed Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Printed Labels Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Printed Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Printed Labels Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Printed Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Printed Labels Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Printed Labels Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Printed Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Printed Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Printed Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Printed Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Printed Labels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Printed Labels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Printed Labels Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Printed Labels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Printed Labels Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Printed Labels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Printed Labels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Labels Business

7.1 Avery Dennison

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Coveris

7.2.1 Coveris Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Coveris Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CCL Industries

7.3.1 CCL Industries Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CCL Industries Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Adestor

7.4.1 Adestor Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Adestor Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 UPM Raflatac

7.5.1 UPM Raflatac Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 UPM Raflatac Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Schades

7.6.1 Schades Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Schades Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Constantia Flexibles

7.7.1 Constantia Flexibles Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Constantia Flexibles Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lintec Corporation

7.8.1 Lintec Corporation Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lintec Corporation Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fuji Seal International

7.9.1 Fuji Seal International Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fuji Seal International Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PMC Label Materials

7.10.1 PMC Label Materials Printed Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Printed Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PMC Label Materials Printed Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Thai KK

8 Printed Labels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Printed Labels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Printed Labels

8.4 Printed Labels Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Printed Labels Distributors List

9.3 Printed Labels Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Printed Labels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Printed Labels Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Printed Labels Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Printed Labels Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Printed Labels Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Printed Labels Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Printed Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Printed Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Printed Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Printed Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Printed Labels Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Printed Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Printed Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Printed Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Printed Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Printed Labels Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Printed Labels Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

