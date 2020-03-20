Global Sodium Sulfide Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Sodium Sulfide Market

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Xinxing Chem

In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world.

The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the world’s largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.

Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.

The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.

The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

Global Sodium Sulfide market size will increase to 1170 Million US$ by 2025, from 770 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Sulfide.

This report researches the worldwide Sodium Sulfide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sodium Sulfide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sodium Sulfide Breakdown Data by Type

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

Sodium Sulfide Breakdown Data by Application

Dye industry

Leather industry

Metal smelting industry

Other

Sodium Sulfide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sodium Sulfide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sodium Sulfide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sodium Sulfide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Sulfide Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

1.4.3 Crystal Sodium Sulfide

1.4.4 Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dye industry

1.5.3 Leather industry

1.5.4 Metal smelting industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Solvay

8.1.1 Solvay Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sodium Sulfide

8.1.4 Sodium Sulfide Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Tessenderlo Group

8.2.1 Tessenderlo Group Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sodium Sulfide

8.2.4 Sodium Sulfide Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 PPG Industries

8.3.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sodium Sulfide

