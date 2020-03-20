Global Strapping Industry Market revenue is valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 7.69 billion by the end of 2023

In the Global Strapping Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 7.69 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at 1697.45 million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach 2727.73 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2018 and 2023.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Global Strapping Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

PAC Strapping Products

Uline

Linder Seevetal

M.J.Maillis Group

Signode

Carolina Strapping

Cordstrap

Samuel Strapping

Polivektris

…

Global Strapping Market: Product Segment Analysis

Steel Strapping

Plastic Strapping

Others

Global Strapping Market: Application Segment Analysis

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Strapping Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Strapping

1.2 Strapping Market Segmentation by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Strapping by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Steel Strapping

1.2.2 Plastic Strapping

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Strapping Market Segmentation by Application in 2016

1.3.1 Strapping Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016

1.3.2 Wood Industry

1.3.3 Paper Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Strapping Market Segmentation by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Strapping (2013-2023)

1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Strapping Industry

2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Strapping Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Strapping Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.2 Global Strapping Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.3 Global Strapping Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.4 Manufacturers Strapping Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type

3.5 Strapping Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Strapping Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Strapping Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter 4 Global Strapping Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Strapping Production by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Strapping Production Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

4.3 Global Strapping Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

4.4 Global Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.5 North America Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.5.1 North AmericaStrappingProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers

4.5.2 North AmericaStrappingProduction and Market Share by Type

4.5.3 North AmericaStrappingProduction and Market Share by Application

4.6 Europe Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.6.1 EuropeStrappingProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers

4.6.2 Europe Strapping Production and Market Share by Type

4.6.3 Europe Strapping Production and Market Share by Application

4.7 China Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.7.1 ChinaStrappingProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers

4.7.2 China Strapping Production and Market Share by Type

4.7.3 China Strapping Production and Market Share by Application

4.8 Japan Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.8.1 Japan Strapping Production and Market Share by Manufacturers

4.8.2 Japan Strapping Production and Market Share by Type

4.8.3 Japan Strapping Production and Market Share by Application

4.9 Southeast Asia Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.9.1 Southeast Asia Strapping Production and Market Share by Manufacturers

4.9.2 Southeast Asia Strapping Production and Market Share by Type

4.9.3 Southeast Asia Strapping Production and Market Share by Application

4.10 India Strapping Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.10.1 India Strapping Production and Market Share by Manufacturers

4.10.2 India Strapping Production and Market Share by Type

4.10.3 India Strapping Production and Market Share by Application

…………………………………….

……………………………………

Chapter 9 Strapping Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9.1 Strapping Key Raw Materials Analysis

9.1.1 Key Raw Materials

9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.1 Raw Materials

9.2.2 Labor Cost

9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Strapping

Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10.1 Strapping Industrial Chain Analysis

10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Strapping Major Manufacturers in 2016

10.4 Downstream Buyers

Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.1.1 Direct Marketing

11.1.2 Indirect Marketing

11.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

11.2 Market Positioning

11.2.1 Pricing Strategy

11.2.2 Brand Strategy

11.2.3 Target Client

11.3 Distributors/Traders List

