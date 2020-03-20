Global Sugar Alcohol Market Key Players Tate & Lyle PLC, Niutang Chemical Ltd., DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated

Diabetes and epidemic obesity continue to influence dietary lifestyles of consumers across the globe as they witness transitions in the quality of food being served to them. Presence of foreign substances, especially artificial sweeteners, is being justified by companies, but consumers are opting for a healthier option. This trend has elevated the need for nutritive sweeteners such sugar alcohols, which are also characterized with lower blood glucose response. Moreover, the role of sugar alcohols in stimulating metabolism of diabetics without the use of insulin has supplemented their popularity in the food & beverage industry. The low presence of digestible carbohydrates in sugar alcohols help them be recognized as natural compounds and safe food additives. However, production of sugar alcohols is much more complex than that of artificial sweeteners. Several manufacturers are facing challenges in procurement of raw materials, creating cost-effective production techniques, and lowering the emission of volatile by-products.

According to Transparency Market Research, the demand for sugar alcohols is expected to witness a steadfast growth in the foreseeable future. However, regulatory impediments and raw material procurement challenges will constrain the global sugar alcohol production to a considerable extent. The forecast study projects that by the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.4 Bn worth of sugar alcohols will be sold globally. It further estimates that during the forecast period, the global sugar alcohol market will expand at a sluggish CAGR of 2.1%. The study further projects that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will be the largest market for sugar alcohols. By the end of 2017, the APEJ sugar alcohol market was estimated to be worth nearly half a billion dollars, according to report findings.

FDA Nods to Fuel the Use of Sorbitol as Nutritive Sweeteners

Among the variety of sugar alcohols, sorbitol is poised to register highest sales in the global market through 2026, The FDA continues to showcase an optimistic outlook on the growing uptake of sorbitol in production of foods and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, increasing use of sorbitol as a sugar derivative in production of beverages has been factoring its rising sales in the global sugar alcohol market. The report projects that by the end of 2026, the global market for sugar alcohols will bring in over US$ 550 Mn from the sales of sorbitol.

Food & Beverage to Represent Largest End-user through 2026

The report further estimates that a majority of sugar alcohols will be used in the food & beverage industry. The high demand for sugar alcohols among food & beverage companies is pegged to translate into more than US$ 1 Bn in revenues in the global market. The study also estimates that direct sales of sugar alcohols will gain traction towards the end of the forecast period, accounting for nearly 20% of global market revenues.

Over the forecast period, sugar alcohols will be widely used in the production of beverages, dairy products, and bakery goods. In 2017, the sales of sugar alcohols in bakery goods applications are estimated to have raked in over US$ 200 Mn in global revenues. On the other hand, the report projects that sweet spreads application of sugar alcohols will register a relatively fast revenue growth at 2.8% CAGR.

Global Sugar Alcohol Market: Key Producers

The report has profiled the leading players in global sugar alcohol market, which include MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Niutang Chemical Ltd., DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise AG, Nestlé S.A., Associated British Foods PLC, Wilmar International Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, and American Sugar Refining, Inc.. These companies are poised to work on lowering the emission of volatile by-products, or repurposing them in the production of additives.