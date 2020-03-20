Global Tattoo Removal Devices Market 2024 Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecasted Report | Industry Key Players: Alma Lasers, Bison Medical, Cynosure, Eclipse Lasers Ltd., Syneron

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Tattoo Removal Devices” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global tattoo removal devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Lumenis the world’s largest energy-based medical device company launched its new product PiQo4

April 2017, Lumenis Ltd., the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic, and ophthalmic applications, has launched its new product PiQo4 – the most powerful advanced laser technology used for tattoo removal and pigmentation. The Lumenis PiQo4 provided versatile tattoo removal that yields truly remarkable results which treated a wide range of pigment colors and has an adaptable energy matrix to ensure effective shattering of pigment deposits.

Increasing demand for non-surgical techniques for the removal of tattoos to promote growth in the Tattoo Removal Devices market over 2018 to 2024

Promptly increasing demand for safe tattoo removal devices and non-surgical techniques for the removal of tattoos and necessity for effective tattoo removal without harming the surrounding skin are some of the major factors driving the growth of tattoo removal device market. Furthermore, continually changing trends and change in the lifestyle has augmented the demand for tattoo removal in the market. Additionally, developments in tattoo removal technologies have led to safe tattoo removal treatments in less number of sittings is also boosting the demand for this market. Moreover, advancement in technology such as intensely pulsed light therapy for removing tattoo has created new opportunities for the growth of the market. On the contrary, lack of awareness about essential tattoo removal equipment in several regions, high cost connected with the removal of the tattoo may hamper the growth of the tattoo removal device market.

North America to dominate the global Tattoo Removal Devices market through 2018-2024

North America has dominated the growth of tattoo removal device market followed by Europe region. Whereas, Asia Pacific region anticipated to be the fastest growing market for Tattoo removal device. The growth in the North America region is due to the presence of a large number of tattoo studios and a huge number of people getting their skin inked eventually helps in growth of the tattoo removal market in this region. In Europe region advancements in the laser tattoo removal technology and the growing adoption for this laser technology in the European countries is boosting the market growth in this region. Factor such as increasing number of people choosing to go for Laser therapy in order to get rid of tattoos is further fuelling the growth of the tattoo removal device market.

The major key players in Tattoo Removal Devices Market are Alma Lasers, Bison Medical, Cynosure, Inc., Eclipse Lasers Ltd., Syneron Inc., Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Cutera, Inc., Cryomed Aesthetics, Lumenis and Fotona D.O.O.

