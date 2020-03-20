Global Wellness Supplements Market Size, Statistics, Challenges, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Global Wellness Supplements Market industry valued approximately USD 196.14 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are increasing occurrences of long-term diseases, increasing health care prices, escalating elderly population, and growing awareness about advantages of wellness supplements.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Dietary Supplements

Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages

Food Intolerance

Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Herbalife Ltd., NBTY, Inc., Nestle S.A., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia plc, Amway, and GNC Holdings Inc. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions and effective mergers are certain strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

