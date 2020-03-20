Honey Market Driven by Healing Benefits of Honey

Honey is a natural sweetener produced by bees and extracted through flowers’ nectar. The major components of honey include carbohydrates, water, nitrogenous substances, and minerals. It is considered to be a potential replacement for table sugar. It is graded by color, with the clear, golden amber honey often fetching a higher retail price than the darker varieties. The flavor of a particular type of honey will vary based on the types of flower from which the nectar was harvested. Both raw and pasteurized forms of honey are available. The report by Transparency Market Research aims to enlighten on the rapid growth and prospects of the global honey market in detail. The study also focuses on competitive dynamics in the market by factoring in weaknesses and strengths of prominent participants.

Honey is a popular food additive, it is exploring available tangent of food and beverage (F&B) sector. Some of the modern applications of honey in the F&B industry include production of commercial beverages. Fermentation of honey in production of sweet alcoholic drinks is also gaining momentum. Preservation duration for honey is quite extended, allowing consumers to store in absence of refrigerators.

Healing benefits of honey are expected to be a crucial factor driving the growth of global honey market. Therapeutic use of honey expands the market into industrial verticals of drug production, healthcare facilities, and production of medicinal disposables. However, the sugar profile of honey continues to induce consumer skepticism in the global honey market. Being naturally sweet doesn’t restrict honey from being probed by scientists and medical researchers. The hampering effect of consuming honey during treatment of open wounds creates a major dislike among diabetic patients.

Nevertheless, medical use of honey will continue to expand business opportunities for manufacturers, unifying pharmaceutical production with honey production. Drugs containing honey are equipped with key trace elements having wound-healing properties. Effectiveness of honey-derived drugs will inflate its presence in healthcare measures worldwide.

Adopting advanced technologies and manufacturing equipment for a refined production of wholesome honey is now a prominent trend adopted by the participants in the global honey market. Some of the prominent companies in the global honey market include, Beeyond the Hive, CapilanoHoney Ltd., Barkman Honey LLC, Watson & Son, and Streamland, among others.