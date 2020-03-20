Hotel Furniture Market 2019-2024 Set to Encounter Paramount Growth with Numerous Advances

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hotel Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.

The technical barriers of hotel Furniture are relatively low, and the hotel Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the United Stated; the key companies in hotel furniture market include Ashley Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Global Group, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, and others.

In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the hotel furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hotel furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in hotel furniture market will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hotel Furniture market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5130 million by 2024, from US$ 3960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hotel Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Hotel Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Economy Hotel

Extended-Stay Hotel

Full-Service Hotel

Luxury Hotel

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ashley Furniture

Rooms To Go

Foliot Furniture

Mattress Firm

Williams-Sonoma

LE-AL Asia

Hmart Limited

Berkshire Hathaway

Laz Boy

American Signature

Sleep Number

Gelaimei Hotel Furniture

Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd

Northland Furniture.

Sleepy’s

Buhler Furniture

Mingjia Furniture

JL Furnishings

Telos Furniture

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hotel Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hotel Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hotel Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hotel Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hotel Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Hotel Furniture by Players

Chapter Four: Hotel Furniture by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Hotel Furniture Market Forecast

