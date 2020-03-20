Bulletproof helmets are used for enhancing safety in defense, military, and homeland security. They are used by wearers for protection from potentially hazardous elements that range from air-borne flying particles, ballistic threats, and fragments.

The increasing demand for bulletproof helmets arising due to various law enforcement activities will drive the growth prospects for the global bulletproof helmet market during the forecast period. Some of the factors that determine the need for proper law enforcement across regions include political, social, and socio-cultural elements. For instance, India is focusing on security cooperation, economic integration and the modernization of police forces through the Modernization of State Police Forces (MPF) Scheme. This scheme also reduces the dependence of state governments on the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces for the purpose of controlling law and order issues in the state by strengthening and equipping the State Police Forces. Furthermore, in APAC, the increasing instances of terrorist attacks, rising flow of terrorist fighters from countries in the Middle East such as Syria and Iraq, and groups espousing support for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) result in the enhancement of domestic law by the government.

According to the report, the defense expenses of regions such as APAC, the Americas, Western Europe, and ROW are on the rise, where each country determines its military and defense expenses based on its political and social environment. The US allocated over $500 billion on defense spending. The other countries with substantial budgets for the armed forces are China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UK, India, France, and Japan.

Further, the report states that the challenge faced by the vendors of bulletproof helmets is that a number of regions are underpenetrated by defense suppliers in developing countries in regions such as Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The armed forces in most countries in these regions are undersupplied.

Global Bulletproof Helmet Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 102 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Bulletproof Helmet industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Bulletproof Helmet research report

Bulletproof Helmet market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

BAE Systems

3M

MKU

ArmorSource

Aegis Engineering

Argun

Hard Shell

Ningbo Chihan Protection

Point Blank Enterprises

Protection Group Danmark

Rabintex

Sarkar Defence Solutions

Sinoarmor

Ulbrichts Protection

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Metal Material

Nonmetal Material

Composite Material

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Bulletproof Helmet Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580