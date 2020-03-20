Indoor Humidifier Market : Growth Prospect 2014 – 2020 | DRI-STEEM Corporation, Carel Industries, S.p.A, Pure Humidifier

Humidifiers are equipments or systems used to add moisture and retain desired level of humidity at a given place (space). Humidifiers can be broadly classified into ultrasonic humidifiers, warm-mist humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers, vaporizers and steam to steam humidifiers. These humidifiers are used across industrial and commercial applications.

market for humidifiers in North America was valued at USD 212.4 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020, to reach USD 300.4 million in 2020.The North America indoor humidifier market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of humidification solutions in hospitals, datacenters, retail and cold stores, and educational institutes. Additionally, the increasing awareness and stringent and promulgation of indoor air quality standards is fueling the growth of the market. Conversely, the high operational cost of humidifiers, owing to frequent maintenance requirement is hindering the growth of the market. However, with the development of energy efficient humidification solutions, it is expected that impact of this constraint will minimize over the forecast period. Thein North America was valued at USD 212.4 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020, to reach USD 300.4 million in 2020.The North America indoor humidifier market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of humidification solutions in hospitals, datacenters, retail and cold stores, and educational institutes. Additionally, the increasing awareness and stringent and promulgation of indoor air quality standards is fueling the growth of the market. Conversely, the high operational cost of humidifiers, owing to frequent maintenance requirement is hindering the growth of the market. However, with the development of energy efficient humidification solutions, it is expected that impact of this constraint will minimize over the forecast period.

Evaporative humidifiers held the largest market share, accounting for 34.2% of the North America humidifier market revenue in 2013. This dominance is attributed to the wide application of evaporative humidifiers across IT and automotive sectors.. Further, the wide adoption of vaporizers in healthcare industry is expected to augment the market growth, with vaporizers forecast to record a CAGR of 5.7% over the next 6 years.

In 2020, the healthcare application segment is expected to dominate the North America humidifier market followed by IT application segment. Rise in adoption of humidifiers for patient’s comfort is expected to boost the market growth for healthcare applications of humidifiers. Furthermore, due to the growing automotive production in North America, it is expected that automotive application segment will grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2014 to 2020. Moreover, standardization of indoor air quality (IAQ) parameters and guidelines by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) are expected to further drive user awareness and implementation of humidification solutions. This in turn would help swell the demand for indoor humidifiers.

Educational institutes dominated the commercial application segment of North America indoor humidifier market in 2013. This dominance is attributed to the rising awareness of sound indoor ambience to avoid absentees in schools, colleges and universities. Moreover, the adoption of indoor humidifiers in research and development centers and clean rooms to avoid any variation due to change in indoor air quality is further adding to the growth of humidifiers. However, the market for indoor humidifiers is expected to witness tremendous growth in the media and entertainment industry with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2014 to 2020.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3638

In 2013, the West U.S. region dominated the North America indoor humidifier market. The dominance of this region is attributed to high concentration of industrial and commercial sector, which are dominant markets for humidifiers solutions. Moreover, with growth trend of using humidifiers for maintaining the indoor air quality and avoiding damages and wastage of material is propelling the humidifier market growth in the region.

The North America indoor humidifier market is highly competitive in nature. Leading players such as DRI-STEEM Corporation, Carel Industries, S.p.A, Pure Humidifier, Armstrong International, Inc., MEE Industries, Inc. and Walter Meier Group are intensely focusing on expanding their sales and distribution network so as to expand the customer base. In order to sustain the competition, the companies are expected to offer convergence of humidification solutions with the existing HVAC solutions in near future. Additionally, the companies are expected to offer comprehensive solutions to have competitive edge over the other players.