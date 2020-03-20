Key Factors Contributing Towards Growth of the Security Holograms Market During 2018 – 2028

Global Security Holograms Market: Overview : Security holograms are labels on which hologram is printed for sale security reasons. Security holograms are difficult to forge and are therefore widely used in several banknotes around the world, particularly those that are of high denominations. Security holograms are also used in passports, credit and debit cards as well as quality products. Security holograms are replicated from a master hologram which requires expensive and technologically advanced equipment. Security holograms can be made of two or three layers and display unique multilevel, multicolor effect.

Security holograms are used for protection of various products and brands from forgery. Types of security holograms include the embossed hologram, integral hologram, volume holograms, rainbow, multiplex, stereogram, plane, and reflection and transmission hologram. Security holograms are very hard to copy and made with unique materials and specific processes. Security holograms are high in demand as it enhances brand image through overt, covert and digital layers of security. Also, security holograms label enables fast and easy verification of products.

Security holograms can be customized according to the consumer to a range of authentication solutions to fit brand and packaging needs. The rising demand for advanced security and anti-counterfeiting solutions for products, documents, bank cards has led to an increase in the global security holograms market. Security holograms cannot be easily scanned by computer and reproduced using a photocopier. There are images embedded and hidden in a security hologram which are impossible to counterfeit. It is observed that consumers perceive a higher value for products with security holograms.

Global Security Holograms Market: Dynamics : Security holograms provide product security and are made by using an aluminum sheet which after many processes get optical properties that create 3D visual effects which cannot be copied by any method. Security holograms are tamper evident and ensure the identification of fake products. A lot of people are forging premium products and selling the fake ones in the market. Introducing security holograms on products will reduce the amount of forgery taking place in the market.

Security holograms are very versatile and can be applied to all kinds of materials including wood, glass, paper, plastic, rubber, fabric, cardboard, etc. Security holograms for identification will a play a key role, where innovations are linked to digital applications, packaging, and tax stamps. High security is required for bank notes and tax stamps and other government documents; therefore security holograms market is expected to witness a lucrative opportunity in the segment.

Case Study: The Edrington Group, headquartered in the UK, makers of world-renowned Macallan Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, faced a challenge during the sale of the spirit. Refilled used bottles, intact with labels appeared on the shelves of shops and supermarkets, which posed a severe consumer safety, as well as the global brand issue. According to the International Center of Alcohol Policies around 30% of the alcohol consumed in the world is unregistered. Counterfeiters, collect empty bottles of spirits and fill them with industrial alcohol or alcohol which is not suitable for human consumption.

Addressing this risk, manufacturers are switching to higher security solutions for their product. Security holograms market is expected to witness a positive growth clocking at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Security Holograms Market: Segmentation : Global Security Hologram Market is segmented on the basis of Type into: 2D, 3D; Global Security Holograms Market is segmented on the basis of holographic images into: Dot Matrix, 2D/3D, 3D Models, Stereograms; Global Security Holograms Market is segmented on the basis of application: High Security ( Currency, Credit Card, Legal Documents, Passport, Driver License, Medications & Pharmaceuticals ), Low Security ( Warranty Seals, Branded Apparel, Tobacco Products, Liquor & Spirits, Tickets, Stamps, Prescription Pads, Automobile Registration, Training Certificates, Food Products, Others ); Global Security Holograms Market is segmented on the basis of End-Use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Apparels, Chemical Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods;

Global Security Holograms Market: Regional Outlook : The global Security Holograms Market is segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

The USA and Germany security holograms market are expected to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period. Although developing economies such as India and China offers massive potential for the security holograms market due to the presence of widespread counterfeiting. A lot of counterfeit goods flood into other markets from China and to tackle the problem of counterfeiting, security holograms market will face an increase in the demand for brand protection.

Global Security Holograms Market: Key Manufacturers : Nova Vision, Hira Holovision, De La Rue, Holostik Group, Holo security Technologies, Security Hologram LLC., Kumbhat Holograms, Opsec, Matrix Technologies, Signor Hisec Packaging Pvt Ltd.;

