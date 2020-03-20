1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2.

The primary outlet for 1, 2-propanediol is unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), which are used in surface coatings and glass fiber-reinforced resins. The second-largest consumer is functional fluids such as deicing and antifreeze. 1, 2-Propanediol is also used in plasticizers and hydraulic brake fluids. Other uses are in non-ionic detergents and as a humectant in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, animal foodstuffs, and ­tobacco industries. It is also an excellent solvent and extractant.

1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 35.73%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand for functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America.

The market of 1, 2-Propanediol is quite concentrated, with the top four companies take 53.93% of the global market. Leading players in this industry are Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, INEOS, BASF, ADM, Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane), SKC among which. Dow dominate the market in North America and Europe with a market share of 31.44% and five global manufacturing facilities include Stade plant, one of the worlds largest capacity plants.

The global market of 1, 2-Propanediol has been faced with overcapacity for quite a few years, which is especially severe in China.

The global 1,2-Propanediol market is valued at 3910 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2018-2025.

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

INEOS

BASF

ADM

Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane)

SKC

Repsol

Asahi Kasei

Shell

Tongling Jintai Chemical

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Others

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

