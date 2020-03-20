Meat Safety Testing Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Meat Safety Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.— In 2017, the global
This report focuses on the global Meat Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meat Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adpen Laboratories
Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
Asurequality Limited
Genon Laboratories Ltd.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Burea Veritas SA
SGS SA
Campden BRI
Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
ILS Limited
Intertek Group Plc
MVTL Laboratories Inc.
Romer Labs Inc.
DTS Laboratories
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Microbiological detection
Moisture detection
Veterinary drug residues
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Commercial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meat Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meat Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Meat Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Microbiological detection
1.4.3 Moisture detection
1.4.4 Veterinary drug residues
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Meat Safety Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Meat Safety Testing Market Size
2.2 Meat Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Meat Safety Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Meat Safety Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adpen Laboratories
12.1.1 Adpen Laboratories Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Meat Safety Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Adpen Laboratories Revenue in Meat Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adpen Laboratories Recent Development
12.2 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
12.2.1 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Meat Safety Testing Introduction
12.2.4 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd Revenue in Meat Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd Recent Development
12.3 Asurequality Limited
12.3.1 Asurequality Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Meat Safety Testing Introduction
12.3.4 Asurequality Limited Revenue in Meat Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Asurequality Limited Recent Development
12.4 Genon Laboratories Ltd.
12.4.1 Genon Laboratories Ltd. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Meat Safety Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Genon Laboratories Ltd. Revenue in Meat Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Genon Laboratories Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Meat Safety Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Meat Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
Continued…….
