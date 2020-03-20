Micronutrient Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2019
Micronutrients are those elements essential for plant growth which are needed in only very small (micro) quantities. These elements are sometimes called minor elements or trace elements, but use of the term micronutrient is encouraged by the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Science Society of America. The micronutrients are boron (B), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), chloride (Cl), manganese (Mn), molybdenum (Mo) and zinc (Zn). Recycling organic matter such as grass clippings and tree leaves is an excellent way of providing micronutrients (as well as macronutrients) to growing plants.
Micronutrients are known to play many complex roles in plant development and health. Micronutrients promote the strong, steady growth of crops that produce higher yields and increase harvest quality maximizing a plants genetic potential. In particular, their presence can have a great impact on root development, fruit setting and grain filling, seed viability and plant vigor and health.
Micronutrient deficiency or toxicity can result in stunted growth, low yields, dieback and even plant death. They also benefit plants indirectly by feeding the microorganisms in the soil that perform important steps in various nutrient cycles of the soil-plant root system.
Increasing evidence indicates that crops grown in soils with low levels of micronutrients may not provide sufficient human dietary levels of certain elements, even though the crops show no visual signs of deficiency themselves.
The global Micronutrient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Micronutrient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micronutrient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
AkzoNobel
Yara International
Haifa
Agrium
Stoller
Mosaic
JR Simplot
Nulex
Sapec SA
Wolf Trax
DAYAL GROUP
SAM HPRP
Frit Industries
Valagro
ATP Nutrition
Kronos Micronutrients
Sun Agrigenetics
QC Corporation
Coromandel International
Microfeed
Sinofert Holding
Jinpai Fertilier
Hui Yi Chemical
Wintong Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Soil Fertilizer
Foliar Fertilizer
Seed Treatment
Hydroponics
Other
Segment by Application
Cereals
Fruits and Vegetables
Flowers
Other
