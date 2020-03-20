Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
North America is the largest mobile sports and fitness ecosystem market, followed by the European Union. This is due to a sedentary lifestyle, aging population, and higher occurrence of obesity leading to various other issues like hypertension and diabetes. There is also a greater awareness of dedicated fitness trackers and smart mobile devices making it easy for manufacturers to sell their products.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Samsung Electronics
Fitbit
Pebble
Sony
LG
Lenovo
Motorola
Microsoft
Jawbone
Under Armour
Nike
Withings
Garmin
Asia Pacific is not a very big market for smart devices yet but is anticipated to grow very rapidly in the next few years. The main markets in Asia would be China, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea as there would be greater awareness and acceptance of fitness devices in these countries. There are many diabetics in China and India and the latter has the dubious distinction of having the most diabetics of any country globally. This would also spur demand in the APAC mobile sports and fitness ecosystems market.
In 2018, the global Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Athletes
Fitness Enthusiasts
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Athletes
1.5.3 Fitness Enthusiasts
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 Samsung Electronics
12.2.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.2.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
12.3 Fitbit
12.3.1 Fitbit Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.3.4 Fitbit Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Fitbit Recent Development
12.4 Pebble
12.4.1 Pebble Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.4.4 Pebble Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Pebble Recent Development
12.5 Sony
12.5.1 Sony Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.5.4 Sony Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sony Recent Development
12.6 LG
12.6.1 LG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.6.4 LG Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LG Recent Development
12.7 Lenovo
12.7.1 Lenovo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.7.4 Lenovo Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Lenovo Recent Development
12.8 Motorola
12.8.1 Motorola Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.8.4 Motorola Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Motorola Recent Development
12.9 Microsoft
12.9.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.10 Jawbone
12.10.1 Jawbone Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Introduction
12.10.4 Jawbone Revenue in Mobile Sports and Fitness Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Jawbone Recent Development
12.11 Under Armour
12.12 Nike
12.13 Withings
12.14 Garmin
Continued….
