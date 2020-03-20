Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market to Reach High CAGR by 2024, According to Recent Study
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
According to this study, over the next five years the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1180 million by 2024, from US$ 790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise Type
Cloud-Based Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Rental Properties
Homeowners Associations
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Yardi Systems
RealPage
Entrata
MRI Software
CoreLogic
AppFolio
Chetu
Syswin Soft
Property Boulevard
Buildium
Rockend
Console Group
PropertyBoss Solutions
Infor
ResMan
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software by Players
Chapter Four: Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
