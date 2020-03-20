NEV Taxi Market – Predicted to Progress to US$560.5 mn by 2020 Owing to Factors such as Growing Adoption of NEV

In spite of these growth factors, absence of comprehensive charging infrastructures and high cost of batteries have collectively inhibited the growth of NEV taxis in China. However, their lies tremendous opportunity for growth of new energy vehicles in China, especially, in the field of V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) and battery swapping technology. Moreover, use of REEVs (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) is an opportunity area, especially over the next few years till the Chinese market becomes mature enough to support mass production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles).

In China, majority of NEV taxis are state-owned and are operated through taxi companies that receive support from the government. In 2012, company owned NEV taxis accounted for over 3/4th of the total NEV taxi market in China. With commuters preferring public vehicles over private taxis, the dominance by company-owned taxis is expected to continue over the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In 2012, short range (80km – 150 km) NEV taxis accounted for the majority of market share. However, with advancements in battery technology, long range NEV taxis are expected to outnumber short-range NEV taxis over the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Major industry participants include BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC), Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd. (BAIC), Changan Automobile Co., Ltd, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company among others.