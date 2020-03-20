Online Lottery Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Online Lottery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Lottery development in United States, Europe and China.
Lottery is a form of gambling that involves the drawing of numbers for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by governments; the most common regulation is prohibition of sale to minors, and vendors must be licensed to sell lottery tickets.
This has attracted several casual players into the game as they buy the lottery tickets only when the prize is highly attractive. Lottery market comprises several types of games and tickets in various price range, and the reward also differs from one ticket to another. Moreover, since the lotteries offer a high return on low investment, a large group of individuals get lured to the rewards and invest accordingly to participate in these games.
In 2017, the global Online Lottery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
China Sports Lottery
Hong Kong Jockey Club
Francaise des Jeux
Camelot Group
Loterias y Apuestas del Estado
Mizuho Bank Ltd
Singapore Pools
California Lottery
Florida Lottery
GTECH
New York State Lottery
INTRALOT
MDJS
Connecticut Lottery
Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad
Magnum
Minnesota State Lottery
Tennessee Education Lottery
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Terminal-based game
scratch-off games
Sports lotteries
Market segment by Application, split into
The Lotto
Quizzes Type Lottery
Numbers Game
Scratch-off Instant Games
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Lottery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Lottery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
