Online Lottery Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Lottery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Lottery development in United States, Europe and China.

Lottery is a form of gambling that involves the drawing of numbers for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by governments; the most common regulation is prohibition of sale to minors, and vendors must be licensed to sell lottery tickets.

This has attracted several casual players into the game as they buy the lottery tickets only when the prize is highly attractive. Lottery market comprises several types of games and tickets in various price range, and the reward also differs from one ticket to another. Moreover, since the lotteries offer a high return on low investment, a large group of individuals get lured to the rewards and invest accordingly to participate in these games.

In 2017, the global Online Lottery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China Sports Lottery

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Francaise des Jeux

Camelot Group

Loterias y Apuestas del Estado

Mizuho Bank Ltd

Singapore Pools

California Lottery

Florida Lottery

GTECH

New York State Lottery

INTRALOT

MDJS

Connecticut Lottery

Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad

Magnum

Minnesota State Lottery

Tennessee Education Lottery

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Terminal-based game

scratch-off games

Sports lotteries

Market segment by Application, split into

The Lotto

Quizzes Type Lottery

Numbers Game

Scratch-off Instant Games

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Lottery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Lottery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

