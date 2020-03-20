Optical Imaging Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2018-2024: Top Players: Headwall Photonics, ASE Optics, Perkinelmer, Cytoviv, Canon, Topcon Corporation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Optical Imaging” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global optical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

ABBOTT COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF ST. JUDE MEDICAL

January 2017, Abbott has completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., established the company as a leader in the medical device arena. This transaction provided Abbott with expanded opportunities for future growth and was an important part of the company’s ongoing effort to develop a strong, diverse portfolio of devices, diagnostics, nutritional and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

St. Jude Medical’s has a strong position in fast-growing areas such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, structural heart and chronic pain complement Abbott’s leading positions in coronary interventions and mitral valve disease.

Edmund Optics and Etaluma entered into a sales channel partnership

January 2018, Edmund Optics® the premier provider of optical components, and Etaluma has announced that they have entered into a sales channel partnership to make Etaluma next-generation inverted LS microscopes accessible to a wider range of researchers and educators.

Edmund Optics® is a leading supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology for the Life Sciences, Biomedical, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defence markets around the world. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of multi-element lenses, lens coatings, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment.

Increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmologic disorders promote growth in the Optical Imaging market over 2018 to 2024

Some of the factors that are driving the growth of optical imaging market are increasing demand for radiation-free imaging modalities drug discovery processes and increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmologic disorders among the population. Furthermore, growth in R&D activities, the capability of providing in-depth images of complex components of eyes, surface tissues, mucosal membranes, vascular systems and gastrointestinal tract are also boosting factors for the growth of this market. Additionally, huge application of the advanced optical imaging products, operator, and patient safety and their comfort are also augmenting the market growth. However, increasing application of optical imaging in pharmaceutical and biomedical industries are generating future opportunities in coming years. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the optical imaging devices, lack of skilled technicians, and insufficient reimbursements for optical imaging procedures are some of the factors hampering the growth of optical imaging market.

North America leads the growth of optical imaging market

North America leads the growth of optical imaging market followed by the Europe. The factors responsible for the growth in the North America region is due to the rapid increase in the aged population and increasingly investment in the healthcare sector are driving this market. In Europe region factors such as growing research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and growing incidences associated with disorders related to eye, heart & skin in aged population are also boosting the growth in Europe region. Other factors such as growing need for safer imaging modalities, the upsurge in R&D budgets, growing number of research laboratories and growing healthcare consciousness among individuals are factors responsible for the growth of optical imaging market in Asia Pacific region.

The major key players in Optical Imaging Market are Headwall Photonics Inc., ASE Optics, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Cytoviva Inc., Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., ChemImage Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert NV and Optovue Inc.

