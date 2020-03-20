Organic Soya Protein Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017-2025

Organic Soya Protein Market: Overview

The organic soya protein is available in different forms and types and is used in the food products to increase nutrition value. It acts as a natural prebiotic which stimulates the production of healthy bacteria in the intestine. Organic soya proteins are used as meat and dairy products alternative due to equivalent protein content present in these products. The other applications in which it is used are soya milk, bakery products, confectionery, soymilk etc. The dairy analogs segment accounts for major share in global organic soya protein market in terms of consumption. They are available in different forms such as concentrates and textured form. Concentrates are manufactured by removing fat content from soya flour and textured form is obtained by removing fat and carbohydrates from soya flour. In May 2012, World Food Processing, a leading U.S. based manufacturer of organic soya based products, acquired the soya protein manufacturing segment from Kerry Flavours and Ingredients

Organic Soya Protein Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of organic food products is the major driver for the growth of global organic soya protein market. The availability of different forms and types of organic soya protein and without any sweeteners and GMO ingredients or preservatives is expected to boost the growth of global organic soya protein market. The increasing adoption of vegan food, which consists of soya protein as meat and dairy products alternative is also expected to contribute to the growth of global organic soya protein market.

The use of hexane in the manufacturing process of soya protein is expected to hamper the growth of global organic soya protein market.

Organic Soya Protein Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global organic soya protein market can be segmented as follows:-

Concentrates and Flours Flour Powder Fiber Flour Grits

Texturized Products Flakes Chunk Crumbles



On the basis of form, the global organic soya protein market can be segmented as follows:-

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of application, the global organic soya protein market can be segmented as follows:-

Infant Formula

Vegetable Broth

Dairy Analogues

Meat and Meat Analogues

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Soymilk

Organic Soya Protein Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global organic soya protein market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe holds the significant share in global organic soya protein market, due to the increasing number of vegan food consumers in the region. North America accounts for the significant share in the global organic soya protein market, owing to the rising demand for dairy analogs in the region. APEJ organic soya protein market is expected to grow at higher growth rate. This is attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding consumption of organic and healthy food products.

Organic Soya Protein Market: Key Players

