PARBOILED RICE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Global Parboiled Rice market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Parboiled Rice.

This report researches the worldwide Parboiled Rice market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Parboiled Rice breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Parboiled Rice capacity, production, value, price and market share of Parboiled Rice in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Buhler AG

Induss Group

Parboiled Rice Thailand

National Rice Company

Udon Rice Co., Ltd

Riceland International Limited

Sandstone International Co., Ltd.

Riceland

Spekko

Alesie

Parboiled Rice Breakdown Data by Type

Long grain

Medium grain

Short grain

Parboiled Rice Breakdown Data by Application

Frozen food

Instant dry mixes of soup

Others

Parboiled Rice Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Parboiled Rice Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

