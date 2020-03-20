PARBOILED RICE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
Global Parboiled Rice market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Parboiled Rice.
This report researches the worldwide Parboiled Rice market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Parboiled Rice breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Parboiled Rice capacity, production, value, price and market share of Parboiled Rice in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Buhler AG
Induss Group
Parboiled Rice Thailand
National Rice Company
Udon Rice Co., Ltd
Riceland International Limited
Sandstone International Co., Ltd.
Riceland
Spekko
Alesie
Parboiled Rice Breakdown Data by Type
Long grain
Medium grain
Short grain
Parboiled Rice Breakdown Data by Application
Frozen food
Instant dry mixes of soup
Others
Parboiled Rice Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Parboiled Rice Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
