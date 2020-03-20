Parking Management Systems Market by 2023 with Leading Key Players like Conduent, Amano McGann, Cubic, T2 Systems, Inrix, Kapsch

Parking is increasingly becoming an important aspect of transportation planning. Parking management can be defined as the process of reducing traffic and street congestion by providing advanced systems with automated management for all types of car parks, offering end to end services. Parking management systems solutions help in various ways such as enhancing security, reducing operating costs, quick ROI, convenience, and smooth payment process.

The report, titled Parking Management Systems presents an in-depth study of the Parking Management Systems market. Providing a brief history about the market, the report analyses the entire value chain of the market and points out the key drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report also analyses the market attractiveness and the effect of Porter’s Five Forces on the various factors governing the overall Parking Management Systems market.

This report studies the Parking Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Parking Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Conduent, Amano McGann, Cubic, T2 Systems, Inrix, Kapsch, IPS Group, TIBA Parking, SKIDATA, Pro Park

The growth of parking management system is on the back of growing demand to improve parking management and need for effective parking options given the perpetually growing number of vehicles.

The global Parking Management Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Parking Management Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Access Control

Revenue management

Security & Surveillance

Parking Reservation Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Parking Management Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Parking Management Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Parking Management Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Parking Management Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Parking Management Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Parking Management Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Parking Management Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

