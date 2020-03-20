Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market 2019-26 | Top Vendors -Siemens, Eaton, OMICRON and Others

The research report titled Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Research Report 2019 market size and forecast and overview on current market trends

Partial discharge monitoring systems can be used for permanent surveillance of insulation systems on GIS, transformers, rotating machines, motors, cables, or other high voltage equipment. These instruments are designed for long term data recording, alarm handling, event recognition, and system integration.

The partial discharge monitoring system aims at preventing electrical accidents through identifying insulator faults in advance. The partial discharge monitoring system consists of the detection sensor that detects partial discharge signals due to insulator faults, the analyzer for analyzing the signals, and display for displaying the analyzed data.

The partial discharge monitoring system consists of a mobile monitoring system for regular/inspection audits, and a fixed/regular online monitoring system for real-time monitoring. The global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

Eaton

Qualitrol

OMICRON

Prysmian Group

PMDT

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Hardware

Software Segment by Application

GIS

Transformers

Rotating Machines

Cables & Wires

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems

1.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 GIS

1.3.3 Transformers

1.3.4 Rotating Machines

1.3.5 Cables & Wires

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Size

1.5.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Business

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Siemens Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eaton

7.2.1 Eaton Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eaton Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Qualitrol

7.3.1 Qualitrol Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Qualitrol Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OMICRON

7.4.1 OMICRON Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OMICRON Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Prysmian Group

7.5.1 Prysmian Group Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Prysmian Group Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PMDT

7.6.1 PMDT Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PMDT Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems

8.4 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

