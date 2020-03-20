PDX Models Market 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global PDX models market is expected to grow from USD 79.5 million in 2017 to USD 290.14 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North America market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade. This growth is witnessed in the wake of rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in the region.

Global PDX Models Market by Type, Tumor Type (Mice Models and Rat Models), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research, Biomarker Analysis), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include The Jackson Laboratory, Crown Bioscience Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., WuXi AppTec, ONCODESIGN, EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Xentech, Explora BioLabs, Urolead, EUROPDX, MI Bioresearch Inc, Aragen Bioscience among others. Developing and developed (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in February 2017, Crown Biosciences launched their advanced digital platform for their oncology database OncoExpress and EVOTEC has collaborated with Inserm and various other research organizations across Europe.

The type segment is classified into mice models and rat models. The rat models segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the development of immune-deficient rats and smaller size of rats, which will drive the usage of rat models in PDX model generation are major contributing factors for the growth of segment. Tumour type segment is classified into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models and other tumor models. Gastrointestinal tumor models segment held the largest share of 33.61% in 2017 due to increasing focus of market players on generating lung cancer PDX models, as lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths across the globe. Application segment is divided into segments such as preclinical drug development and basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. End user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology, contract research organizations and academic & research institutions.

Increasing demand for personalized medicines is a major factor driving the market. Increased efforts for cancer research from private and public institutions are fuelling the growth of market. Ethical issues regarding usage of animals for cancer research may hamper the growth of market. However, increasing demand for humanized PDX models is expected to boost the growth of the market in coming years.

