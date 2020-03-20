PERSONAL FINANCE & BUDGETING SOFTWARE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global Personal Finance & Budgeting Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Personal Finance & Budgeting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Finance & Budgeting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

YNAB

Mint

Quicken

Mvelopes

Acorns

EveryDollar

LearnVest

PocketGuard

Moneydance

Wallet

Prism

Digit

CountAbout

Dollarbird

GnuCash

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3490053-global-personal-finance-budgeting-software-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Windows

Android

Ios

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3490053-global-personal-finance-budgeting-software-market-size-status

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Windows

1.5.3 Android

1.5.4 Ios

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Market Size

2.2 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 YNAB

12.1.1 YNAB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.1.4 YNAB Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 YNAB Recent Development

12.2 Mint

12.2.1 Mint Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.2.4 Mint Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Mint Recent Development

12.3 Quicken

12.3.1 Quicken Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.3.4 Quicken Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Quicken Recent Development

12.4 Mvelopes

12.4.1 Mvelopes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.4.4 Mvelopes Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Mvelopes Recent Development

12.5 Acorns

12.5.1 Acorns Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.5.4 Acorns Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Acorns Recent Development

12.6 EveryDollar

12.6.1 EveryDollar Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.6.4 EveryDollar Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EveryDollar Recent Development

12.7 LearnVest

12.7.1 LearnVest Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.7.4 LearnVest Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 LearnVest Recent Development

12.8 PocketGuard

12.8.1 PocketGuard Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.8.4 PocketGuard Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PocketGuard Recent Development

12.9 Moneydance

12.9.1 Moneydance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.9.4 Moneydance Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Moneydance Recent Development

12.10 Wallet

12.10.1 Wallet Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Introduction

12.10.4 Wallet Revenue in Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Wallet Recent Development

12.11 Prism

12.12 Digit

12.13 CountAbout

12.14 Dollarbird

12.15 GnuCash

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3490053-global-personal-finance-budgeting-software-market-size-status