Cocamine Oxide is a tertiary amine oxide; it is colorless to a pale yellow viscous liquid. It is a foam booster and stabilizer used in the cosmetic industry. They are used as nonionic surfactants impart excellent viscosity enhancing and foam stabilization in anionic based systems like hand washing liquids, shampoos, body washes, and other personal care products. They act as lubricant agent, thickening agent and wetting agent.

The Cocamine Oxide industry concentration is not very high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products orignate mainly from Japan, the Americas, and Europe. Worldwide, giant manufacturers are mainly distributed in the Americas and China such as Solvay, Kao Chemicals, Stepan Company and Clariant.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Cocamine Oxide, it should have a large production share in daily chemical products, it has many substitute goods and the production of cocamine oxide is not very large. There are a few companies with several plants. Recent years, there are some companies started to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in the future. At present, the top five companies account for about 40% of global market share in Cocamine Oxide field.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The Cocamine Oxide industry in China developed in about 1990s but the technology level of this product is not high.

The global production and capacity of Cocamine Oxide are fluctuant in a small range in the past five years; the capacity is from about 93000 to 114000 MT while the production is from 77000 to 94000 MT.

Cocamine Oxide market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Solvay

Kao Chemicals

Stepan Company

Clariant

Pilot Chemical

Akzonobel

Lonza Group

New Japan Chemical

Universal Preserv-A-Chem (UPI)

Airproduct

Victorian Chemical Company

Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical

Hangzhou Top Chemical

Daxiang Chemical

Xuejie Chemical

Jinshan Jinwei Chemical

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Industrial Grade

Food & Beverage Grade

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Foaming Agents

Surfactants

Cleaning Agents

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

