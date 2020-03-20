Aluminum chlorhydrate (ACH) is a chemical compound which has several applications, which made by reacting aluminum with hydrochloric acid, is also referred to as aluminum chlorohydrate. ACH is a workhorse product in drinking water and industrial wastewater applications, as it can provide performance across a wide variety of water conditions. In additional, ACH is one of the most common active ingredients in commercial antiperspirants and can also be used in the pulp and paper industry.

Currently, the aluminum chlorhydrate manufacturers mainly concentrated in North America, including Kemira, Chemtrade, GEO, etc. The production of aluminum chlorhydrate increased to 88682 MT with an average growth rate of 5.31%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are still the dominant consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of the economy, with the consumption volume market share of 35.06% and 23.62% respectively.

There are two major types of aluminum chlorhydrate: liquid aluminum chlorhydrate and solid aluminum chlorhydrate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 69.83% of the aluminum chlorhydrate was used in water treatment industry, 7.62% in the pulp & paper industry, 17.62% in cosmetic industry, and 4.93% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, the demand for aluminum chlorhydrate will continue to increase. Therefore, aluminum chlorhydrate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for aluminum chlorhydrate are aluminum and hydrochloric acid. On the global market, the supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of aluminum chlorhydrate industry.

The global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2025.

