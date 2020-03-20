Protein Expression Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

The formation of amino acids or proteins within the cells of living organisms that takes place after gene expression is referred as protein expression. Gene expression utilizes DNA template for mRNA formation during transcription, which is thereafter utilized as a template for protein polypeptide formation of amino acids during the translation process. Protein expression is a vital process in which numerous important types of proteins are synthesized and modified, where recombinant proteins can also be synthesized. These synthesized, modified and recombinant protein types find a wide range of commercial applications.

Protein expression is utilized thorough protein expression systems, which find wide usage in various fields such as biotechnology, medicine and life sciences. One major field of biotechnology, molecular biology utilizes many proteins like DNA polymerase in polymerase chain reactions (PCRs), restriction endonucleases in cloning procedures and reverse transcriptases in the analysis of RNAs. Some medical applications of protein expression include the large scale production of human insulin and various product sets for drug discovery procedures. Major protein expression systems include, baculovirus based systems, mammalian cell expression systems, E. coli systems, saccharomyces systems, K. lactissystems, pichia systems and other expression systems.

The protein expression market, thus, can be classified into four major segments, namely, competent cells, expression vectors, instruments and reagents. This market can also be classified into three segments on the basis of its applications such as, industrial, research and therapeutic proteins. On the basis of its end-users, the protein expression market can also be classified into four segments, namely, academic research, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Major driving factors for the growth of this market include, rising biologics market and corresponding research activities, increasing demand from proteomics market, in turn will benefit this market, and others. Sales drop in the pharmaceutical industry due to current patent expiries of major drugs, have induced intense research and development of novel pharmaceuticals in various categories will demand more proteins from this market, hence will contribute towards the growth of this market. The expanding biologics and proteomics market will increase the demand for more pure forms of proteins from fields such as biotechnology, drug researches etc. These demands will boost the overall protein expression market in the coming future. However, cost and expense cuttings in various R&D activities in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry as well as market consolidation of high degree are some restraining factors for this market.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for protein expression followed by Europe. These regions dominate the overall protein expression market due to factors like presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in these regions combined with intense R&D activities carried out. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing protein expression market due to increasing penetration of various biotechnology and pharmaceutical giants in R&D activities in these areas. Other major factors responsible for this regions’ fast growth are rapidly increasing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness and hence, demand for biologics and other proteins in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the protein expression market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., Merck Millipore, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Inc., and Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.).