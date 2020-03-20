Protein Ingredients Market 2018 – Current and Upcoming Trends, Application, Growth Drivers and Challenges to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Protein Ingredients” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Key developments to remain key expansion strategies of the leading players in the protein ingredient market from 2018-2024

January 2018, With the rapid rise in consumer demand for plant-based protein, PURIS, the largest North American producer of pea protein, and Cargill have signed a joint venture agreement to accelerate a new wave of great tasting, sustainable and label-friendly plant-based foods.

November 2017, Arla Foods Ingredients is set to unveil a new range of high quality whey protein-based Complementary Feeding solutions that support babies and their parents during the gradual move to solid foods.

Rising inclination of consumers for fortified foods to drive the growth in Protein Ingredients market in the next 6 years

Factors such as growing consumer consciousness and growing market acceptance, mainly for functional foods and dietary supplements is boosting the growth of protein ingredient market. Further, rising inclination of consumers for fortified foods and for foods enhanced with protein ingredients and increasing application of protein ingredients in food and beverage products is also fostering growth of this market in the near future. In addition to this, a rush in health-related issues among consumers has directed them to choose for functional foods that contain the right amount of proteins and other energetic nutrients and this is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

Increasing trend among the fitness-oriented consumers and role of protein-rich foods for building muscle and weight management are further motivating the growth of this market. Besides, growing demand for protein ingredients in different divisions such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are inspiring the consumers and demographic changes such as increasing income levels, growth in aged population, and growing urbanization have augmented the demand for protein ingredients worldwide. On the flip side, the growing concerns over the harmful effects of gelatin and the relatively lower consumption of plant proteins may limit the growth of this market over upcoming years.

North America to dominate the global Protein Ingredients market through 2018-2024

North America is the largest growing region for the protein ingredient market followed by Asia Pacific, while Europe region is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region for protein ingredient market is due to growing consumption of snacks; energy bars; and cold cereals as this product have high amount protein ingredients, and growing consumers demand for low saturated fat and cholesterol free beverages are boosting the growth of this market. Further, growing health awareness regarding the positive effect of protein consumption on health is expected to drive this regional market. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region, factors responsible for the growth of this market is due to growing aged population and continually changing climate conditions in countries like India, China, and Australia have upraised concerns for skin problems and these are anticipated to fuel personal care products demand that has resulted in enhancing the overall industrial growth over upcoming years. Upsurge in healthcare and cosmetics industries in India, Japan, and China combined with the low manufacturing cost as compared to the U.S. and European countries, is likely to drive the growth of protein ingredient market in this region.

The major key players in Protein Ingredients Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Hilmar Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc, Nestle SA, Koyo Merchantile Co ltd, Unilever, Hostess Brands Inc and PepsiCo Inc.

