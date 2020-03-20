RESIDENTIAL SOLAR ENERGY STORAGE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2024
The residential energy storage solutions feature robust, maintenance-free Trojan Solar AGM batteries, which are designed to not only provide emergency backup power capabilities during devastating storms, grid brownouts and blackouts, but can also be used to provide supplemental off-grid power.
Residential Solar Energy Storage is usually no more than 30KWh.
Europe is the largest countries of Residential Solar Energy Storage in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2017, while North America and Australia were about 21.3%, 20.1%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Residential Solar Energy Storage market will register a 37.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4600 million by 2024, from US$ 680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Solar Energy Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Solar Energy Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
East Penn Manufacturing
LG Chem
BYD
Panasonic
Tesla
Samsung SDI
Sonnen
Saft
A123 Systems
Enphase Energy
E-On Batteries
HOPPECKE Batterien
Exide Technologies
Fronius International
This study considers the Residential Solar Energy Storage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Li-ion
Lead-Acid
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Collective House
Detached House
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
