Retinal Surgery Devices Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Companies

The global retinal surgery devices market is likely to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2025, almost double from its level in 2017. Various retinal surgery devices segment such as vitrectomy packs, retinal laser equipment, vitrectomy machines, surgical instruments, Tamponades and others are used for the treatment of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole and others.

The global retinal surgery devices market is mainly driven by rise in the geriatric population globally coupled with the growing number of eye disorder, increase in diabetic patient pool, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations, low treatment adherence and compliance to conventional therapeutics and a high demand for retinal surgery devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the technological advancements will further help the market to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the high cost of retinal eye surgery devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are major restraints that may limit the growth of the market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Segment

Among the devices segment, vitrectomy packs accounts for largest share of the global retinal surgery devices market.

Retinal lasers device segment captured second highest share of the global retinal surgery devices market in 2017, being followed by vitrectomy machines.

The global retinal surgery instruments segment is anticipated to capture over 15% share of the market by 2025.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Application

The diabetic retinopathy application segment accounted for largest share of the retinal surgery devices market.

The retinal detachment application segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Macular Hole captured least share of the retinal surgery devices market.

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast – By Region

North America is the largest regional market for retinal surgery devices, followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in retinal surgery devices market during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa are competing closely to grab maximum share of the retinal surgery devices market.

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=75268

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]