Rising Awareness about Ocupational Safety and Increase in Industrial Safety Regulations Growing Demand For Industrial Protective Footwear Market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Industrial Protective Footwear Market (Product Type – Shoes, Boots; Density – Single Density, Double Density; Material – Leather, Rubber, Plastic, PU; Gender – Male, Female, Unisex; Application – Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation; End user – Individual, Corporate/ Industry; Distribution Channel – Online, Offline) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027, the global industrial protective footwear market is expected to reach US$ 9,270.1 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2027. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 163,013 ‘000 units by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2027. The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

North America is a significant personal protection equipment (PPE) market in the world. Industrial protective footwear or safety footwear is part of PPE. Rise in population and increase in hazardous industries along with tightening government regulations is increasing the demand for industrial protective footwear. Safety shoes are the major industrial protective footwear segment in North America which is expected to expand at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for safety boots from the mining industry is also drivingthe demand for safety footwear. North America is seeing a rising demand for industrial protective footwear made from PU or Polyurethane. For example, global safety footwear manufacturer, VF Corporation develops safety footwear of brand “Timberland PRO.” VF Corporation collaborated with Germany based chemical company, BASF SE which manufactures PU soles for the safety footwear industry. The collaboration resulted in development of safety footwear for the hospitality industry which are abrasion resistant and slip resistant. The U.S. holds a dominant share in the North America industrial protective footwear market.

In the industrial protective footwear market in Europe, leather is a major material used in the manufacturing of industrial safety footwear. Germany based industrial protective footwear manufacturer Elten GmbH entered into partnership and cooperation with the only leather factory Terracare, based in Germany. Elten GmbH manufactures safety footwear made of standard cowhide leather, fire-resistant cowhide leather, hydrophobized nubuck leather, etc.

Thus, Europe is experiencing rising demand for leather industrial protective footwear. Germany is the largest personal protection equipment (PPE) market in Europe. In 2018, as per OECD, in Germany the labor force is 43,285 ‘000 persons which is expected to decrease to 43,131.01 ‘000 persons in 2019. In 2017, the labor force participation rate was 78.32% in Germany which is expected to increase in future. Thus, rise in labor population in Germany is expected to increase demand for safety boots and shoes.

China, Japan, and India are prominent countries operating in the Asia Pacific industrial protective footwear market and the combined market share of these countries is expected to reach close to 60.0% by the end of the forecast period. China is the largest personal protection equipment (PPE) market in Asia Pacific. Rise in population and increase in high risk industries are driving the demand for safety footwear in China. In 2017 as per World Bank, the labor force in China was 786,738,207 persons and the labor force is expected to decrease to 784,182,010 persons in 2018. In 2016, the labor force participation rate in China was 70.89% which is expected to increase during the forecast period. Thus, in China, rise in labor population along with increase in occupational safety regulations are expected to drive demand for safety shoes and boots.

MEA and South America are other comparatively smaller markets for industrial protective footwear, where the prominent regions/ countries are GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.