Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis and Forecast | Intuitive Surgical, Vincent Medical, AlterG, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Ekso GT robotic exoskeleton

April 2016, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., a robotic exoskeleton company, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Ekso GT robotic exoskeleton for use in the treatment of individuals with hemiplegia due to stroke, individuals with spinal cord injuries at levels T4 to L5, and individuals with spinal cord injuries at levels of T3 to C7 (ASIA D), in accordance with device’s labeling. The Ekso GT is the first exoskeleton cleared by the FDA for use with stroke patients.

Ekso GT is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables individuals to stand up and walk over ground with a full weight bearing, reciprocal gait in a clinical setting. The Ekso GT with smart Variable Assist software, was designed for rehabilitation institutions, provides adaptive amounts of power to either side of the patient’s body, engaging the patient throughout his or her care. This technology provided the ability to mobilize patients early in their recovery, frequently, with a significant number of high-intensity steps.

Growing occurrence of diseases to drive the growth in Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies market

The prompt upsurge in the disabilities owing to growing occurrence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy and other aged disabilities are projected to upsurge the demand for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. Furthermore, an increase in the usage of this technology for assisting the surgeons in different fields is also boosting the growth of rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies market. On the flip side, lack of consciousness regarding this technology among the population specifically in emerging economies and high cost associated with robotic rehabilitation is a major factor hampering the growth of the market.

North America has ruled the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies over the next 6 years

North America has ruled the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. Factors such as well-established medical robotic industry and quick acceptance of newer robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies in North America region is driving the growth of this market. In the Europe region, the growing occurrence of disabilities is boosting the growth of the market. Further, in Asia Pacific region factors such as an increase in the aged population and increasing awareness regarding this technology are fueling the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market.

The major key players in Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Vincent Medical, AlterG, Inc., Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG , Bionik Laboratories Corp. , Mazor Robotics, DIH Technologies Corporation , Instead Technologies, ltd. , Ekso Bionics and Competition Matrix.

